Awareness about mental health and neurodivergence is incredibly important. Though they’re becoming less taboo topics in developed nations, there are still people who are completely oblivious. Take attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as an example. Some folks genuinely believe that someone who has it is ‘crazy.’ Which, obviously, isn’t the case.

Redditor u/Dull_Luck8921 recently went viral on r/MaliciousCompliance after sharing how a senior citizen military veteran completely couldn’t handle taking care of her then-boyfriend’s daughter, who has ADHD. Scroll down for the full post and a story about the importance of humility and education.

Children with ADHD can be hyperactive and impulsive. This can take someone by surprise if they don’t know about the disorder

One woman shared how a stubborn veteran had trouble taking care of a child who has ADHD

The veteran soon learned that he was out of his depth

The author’s story is a perfect example of how everyone should be open-minded enough to listen to others. Strangers can give you some great life advice… but only if you’re humble enough to learn from them.

Reddit user u/Dull_Luck8921 recounted how the senior citizen in her story didn’t want to hear any advice about taking care of her then-boyfriend’s daughter. “I’ve been to war, I can handle a kid”—this was the military veteran’s reasoning. However, someone who’s oblivious to how ADHD works and what to expect is probably going to have a tough time adapting. And that’s exactly what happened.

“It was amusing to us that a grizzled military Veteran was outmatched by a hyperactive 7-year-old,” the author wrote, entertaining the r/MaliciousCompliance community.

The NHS explains that there are two types of behavioral problems that people with ADHD have. The first is inattentiveness, which includes difficulty concentrating. Meanwhile, the second is hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

Someone with ADHD is likely to have symptoms related to both categories, but this isn’t always the case. As the NHS points out, 2 to 3 in 10 people with the disorder have problems concentrating, but may not have issues with hyperactivity or impulsiveness. This is actually known as attention deficit disorder (ADD) and it’s harder to notice because the symptoms are less obvious.

Some ADHD symptoms are easy to spot while others are far more subtle

Often, ADHD symptoms are noticeable in children before they turn 6 years old. Children with ADHD who lean toward inattentiveness tend to be easily distracted and have short attention spans. They often make careless mistakes, for example, while doing their schoolwork.

On top of that, kids with the disorder can appear forgetful, are unable to stick to time-consuming or boring tasks, and don’t seem like they can listen to or carry out instructions. Meanwhile, they also constantly change what they’re doing, and have difficulty with organization.

Individuals with ADHD who lean toward hyperactivity and impulsiveness can have great difficulty sitting still in calm environments. They constantly fidget, can’t concentrate on tasks, talk and move excessively, and often act without thinking.

Behavior management and medication are two ways to help manage the disorder

These kids also find it difficult to wait their turn when doing something, tend to interrupt conversations, and have little to no sense of danger. All of these symptoms can lead to issues with discipline in the future, poor social interaction with other people, and underachievement at school.

If you suspect that your child may have ADHD or ADD, it’s best to talk to a health professional to be certain. They’ll be able to guide you in how to treat the disorder and what potential pitfalls to be aware of.

Typically, ADHD is treated with either behavior management, medication, or a combination of the two. Behavior management is often the first line of action. Especially for kids younger than 6 years of age. The right support and understanding at schools can work wonders as well.

A few readers had similar stories of their own to share

Here’s what some other internet users had to say about the situation

A few readers disagreed with how the parents approached the situation. They were sympathetic toward the veteran