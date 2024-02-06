2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Book Character?
Name the best book character ever, and which book they come from.
Nizhoni begay from the book Race to the Sun.
Miles Raymond from the book (and movie) "Sideways". A middle-aged teacher with lots of flaws and a love for wine. Just like myself...
Really enjoyed the character in both the book and the movie. Too bad the writer tore his character totally apart in the sequel and made him a complete different person. Only to bring the "old" Miles back in the third book. That was in my opinion a very bad idea. So in the end you only need to know the first book. Forget the sequels.
An honorary mention is Levi Stoltzfus - a character by Brian Keene and appears in the Horror-novels "Dark Hollow", "Ghost Walk", "A Gathering of Crows" and "Last of the Albawitches".