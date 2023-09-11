#1

He's probably a lot more well known in Japan because he's a J-pop/J-rock artist Idrk which he is, maybe both. But Eve is my favorite artist in general rn because I'm totally going through a j-pop/j-rock phase. I seriously don't know why this guy isn't more well known because I love him! His music is great and the lyrics (if you take the time to learn them) are so poetic but his music videos are absolute FIRE I'm so obsessed with the art style. My favorite song of his is Dramaturgy the lyrics make me cry so hard tho because as a theater kid and a seriously depressed human it's the perfect combination of theater related figurative language and depressing lyrics that are way too relatable. If you guys watch anime you've probably heard one of his songs in an intro