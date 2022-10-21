Post your fav music artist who you think should get more listens.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Thirds. You can find him on spotify, he does lots of really chill music that is perfect for working.

Report

0points
Alex Wright
POST
#2

Ruckus roboticus. TGIF (thank God it's funky) with Spanky Wilson is amazing. It's become my Friday ritual at work.

Report

0points
Joshua Moon
POST
#3

The midnight. It's synthwave, and nobody around me knows them.

Report

0points
Eline
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish