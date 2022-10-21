3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Who Is An Extremely Underrated Music Artist You Think More People Should Listen To?
Post your fav music artist who you think should get more listens.
Thirds. You can find him on spotify, he does lots of really chill music that is perfect for working.
Ruckus roboticus. TGIF (thank God it's funky) with Spanky Wilson is amazing. It's become my Friday ritual at work.
The midnight. It's synthwave, and nobody around me knows them.