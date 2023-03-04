Hey Pandas! There is this emergency pass function I just discovered on my iPhone (which I think is super useful by the way, really good) and I'm thinking about which people I know I should choose as emergency contacts. For example, it doesn't always make sense to enter your own parents. That was the first thing I thought of. Of course, my mother has to know if something bad happens to me. But I also know that she would be completely overwhelmed and unable to act if she received a call like "Your son had an accident...".

Another example: Your best friend who knows you like a brother would be a good choice. But what if that idiot is never reachable via phone because his battery is always dead? Would you prefer the guy from next door to who you have basically no emotional connection but he lives there for 20 years, knows you and your family, is a reliable and correct neighbor and is always at home?

Do we have any paramedics here who can maybe give us an insight into what makes sense most, and what is usually the content of these calls? And do paramedics really search for their patient's smartphones and use these emergency passes? I mean, would be cool, feel free.