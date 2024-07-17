Share your brief encounters.

#1

Kevin and jannetta off Travel guides an Australoian TV show. Aswell I have seen the Bangladeshi soccer team and the Chile basketball team and

Charlie Shannon
#2

Fred Penner. Saw him in a small shop. I didn't approach him. My mom pointed him out as we left. My brothers loved him, but I felt I was too old for children's entertainers. It was still cool that I lived close by to him.

StrangeOne
#3

Craig McFarlane - The world's greatest blind athlete.

I grew up in his hometown and my mom and dad were chatting with him and his wife in our front yard. I had read his book and thought he was the coolest!
He said hi to us and we thought that was so weird because he was blind, so how did he know we were hiding in the bushes? Haha.

Lil Miss Hobbit
