Curious to see the answers.

#1

"Drei Kameraden" (Three Comrades) by E.M. Remarque. It's a book about friendship and love, hopelessness and happiness, losing everything and still holding on, accepting who you are and what you can't change. ...about what really matters in life. So much food for thought!

Birgit M
#2

Sideways stories from wayside school. This was the first book I ever fell in love with that I couldn't put down and led to my becoming the book worm from hell

cadena kuhn
#3

Are you there god? It’s me, Margaret. Great book full of humour and honestly and ahead of it’s time.

Dana Barresi
My adolescence was full of Judy Blume books & John Hughes movies

#4

Probably “A Day No Pigs Would Die” by Robert Newton Peck. I think I was about 10 or 11 the first time I read it, and it was the first Young Adult book I’d read which dealt with serious adult themes. I’m in my fifties now and still read that book at least once a year; something about the voice in which it’s written just really resonates with me.

Noproblem
#5

I have two answers, is that allowed?

"They Called Me A Lioness" by Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri. It's truly an eye opener for what Palestinians in the West Bank go through, giving the story through the perspective of someone who lives it daily. I encourage everyone to read it and learn about the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. And before all the pro-Israelis start storming the comments with "Judea and Samaria", they haven't existed for centuries. It's not Jewish land anymore, hasn't been for a while. Just because Jewish people were there before doesn't mean that Jewish people today who MIGHT be related to them have a right to kick people out of their homes.

A movie that really impacted me was Encanto. I really saw myself in Mirabel, the family dynamics were really fun and relatable, and it was interesting to have an unconventional antagonist in the form of Abuela, an antagonist that isn't simply evil, rather broken. The whole movie was very well put together, and I really love the message of "people who do bad things aren't necessarily bad themselves". Call me naive, but I'm a firm believer that no one is evil for the sake of being evil, but there is some trauma or insecurity that is causing them to act this way in an attempt to escape from it, and talking about it to reach a level of understanding is essential to bringing out the best in everyone.

Tiramisu
#6

Supernatural, definitely. I don’t know exactly what it did, but I’m not the same person who started the series.

polar bear panda
#7

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman, it was one book series that I actually enjoyed reading, the characters feel very relatable, and they don’t shy away from the topic of mental illnesses, and the Netflix adaptation was even better than I expected, but season two gets pretty serious near the end of the season.

Charlie Spring Fan (He/Him)
#8

betcha thought i would say tmnt innit lol?(well def tmnt for a TON of reasons but there are too many to list so i'll use something else lol)

The Good Place. I've been seeing it all around netflix until amy reccomended to me. i watched it and fell in love with it. I love its take on the afterlife and i hope thats how its gonna be like after we all pass. really big plot twists, and rlly funny!

shanila.pheonix_
#9

Harry Potter 💯
I made friends with a couple of people at work because they were also Harry Potter fans they invited me to go to the studio tour with them (we've been 3 times since then). Last year we went to Edinburgh to do lots of Harry Potter things and also went on the Hogwarts express over the viaduct seen in chamber of secrets.

Julie S
