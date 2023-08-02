I'm sure all of us had our most embarrassing moments in our life.

Mine was probably when i was in 3rd grade we were in the beach and i was feeling hungry so i went back to our "cottage" and ate foods a lot of them. Only to find out it wasn't our cottage...it was someone else's cottage..i ate a whole bucket of chicken and 5 cupcakes and 2 sodas... they were just looking at me so confused...then my cousin found me...

