What physical quirk or trait leads people to assume things about you that are in fact not true?

#1 People think that because I'm a shorter girl, I'm not interested in psychical stuff. I have a 2nd degree black belt in taekwondo, and I'm not going to lie, it feels absolutely awesome when I'm doing my self-defense moves (we get a set for each belt) and the other person is on the ground.

#2 My neutral/relaxed facial expression doesn‘t appear neutral and relaxed, but angry and annoyed. I don't really like the term, but yeah, I have a resting b***h face. It doesn't help that I'm also tall with broad shoulders.... People's first impression is that I'm intimidating, arrogant and unapproachable, and it‘s apparently hard to believe that I have social anxiety.

My former boss told me that a colleague once said "Birgit M is a very nice person but it takes a year to figure that out“.

#3 Being blonde with blue eyes and dressing feminine. Honestly, this stereotype works in favor 90% of the time actually.

#4 I look like one of those guys that are short with usually outgoing personalities (I'm sure you know what I'm talking about) except I am not at all outgoing and social, and i have a slight RBF

#5 I'm impaired in ways that are not really visible so people just seem to assume I can do certain things that I ... just physically can't. Which can be really frustrating. To make matters worse, apparently I look "way younger" (?) than I am, and as we alllll know young people can't be disabled or ill, so... /s

Also, something about my appearance makes people assume I'm straight? Not entirely sure how.



TL;DR: my... everything. My entire body.

#6 Probably my smile. I'd describe it as smug or mean and really what you'd expect from a generic high school bully. I'm not gonna go as far as to say it's entirely incorrect but I don't believe that I'm incredibly s****y, just normal teen boy s****y. Beyond that I really look very average. It's nice tbh