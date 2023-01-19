What physical quirk or trait leads people to assume things about you that are in fact not true?

#1

People think that because I'm a shorter girl, I'm not interested in psychical stuff. I have a 2nd degree black belt in taekwondo, and I'm not going to lie, it feels absolutely awesome when I'm doing my self-defense moves (we get a set for each belt) and the other person is on the ground.

Bisexual Axolotls
#2

My neutral/relaxed facial expression doesn‘t appear neutral and relaxed, but angry and annoyed. I don't really like the term, but yeah, I have a resting b***h face. It doesn't help that I'm also tall with broad shoulders.... People's first impression is that I'm intimidating, arrogant and unapproachable, and it‘s apparently hard to believe that I have social anxiety.
My former boss told me that a colleague once said "Birgit M is a very nice person but it takes a year to figure that out“.

Birgit M
Aww, I wish we could abolish this term, resting b*tch face! Seriously, who says women have to be constantly smiling and sh*tting rainbows!! (What's the male equivalent anyway? Resting a*hole face? Lol) ... BTW, can you give me a few cm, I wanna be tall and cool and sporty and badass! 😁

#3

Being blonde with blue eyes and dressing feminine. Honestly, this stereotype works in favor 90% of the time actually.

Cypress
#4

I look like one of those guys that are short with usually outgoing personalities (I'm sure you know what I'm talking about) except I am not at all outgoing and social, and i have a slight RBF

SilverIsGold
#5

I'm impaired in ways that are not really visible so people just seem to assume I can do certain things that I ... just physically can't. Which can be really frustrating. To make matters worse, apparently I look "way younger" (?) than I am, and as we alllll know young people can't be disabled or ill, so... /s
Also, something about my appearance makes people assume I'm straight? Not entirely sure how.

TL;DR: my... everything. My entire body.

That sucks dude. I also have the thing where I just look like a cishet guy which is nice cause hey no transphobia. But yeah having disabilities that don't show must f*****g suck, I'm sorry.

#6

Probably my smile. I'd describe it as smug or mean and really what you'd expect from a generic high school bully. I'm not gonna go as far as to say it's entirely incorrect but I don't believe that I'm incredibly s****y, just normal teen boy s****y. Beyond that I really look very average. It's nice tbh

crowspectre 2.0 (he/they)
#7

Because of age, I have a resting-mean-face. So I try to smile a lot, which makes me look vacuous. Only when I talk, do people realize I’m actually reasonably nice and do have something to add to a conversation.

AliJanx
Same tbh. Whenever I smile it looks like I'm about to slap a child when in fact I love children and rarely slap them

