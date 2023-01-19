7submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Misleading Physical Trait?
What physical quirk or trait leads people to assume things about you that are in fact not true?
People think that because I'm a shorter girl, I'm not interested in psychical stuff. I have a 2nd degree black belt in taekwondo, and I'm not going to lie, it feels absolutely awesome when I'm doing my self-defense moves (we get a set for each belt) and the other person is on the ground.
My neutral/relaxed facial expression doesn‘t appear neutral and relaxed, but angry and annoyed. I don't really like the term, but yeah, I have a resting b***h face. It doesn't help that I'm also tall with broad shoulders.... People's first impression is that I'm intimidating, arrogant and unapproachable, and it‘s apparently hard to believe that I have social anxiety.
My former boss told me that a colleague once said "Birgit M is a very nice person but it takes a year to figure that out“.
Aww, I wish we could abolish this term, resting b*tch face! Seriously, who says women have to be constantly smiling and sh*tting rainbows!! (What's the male equivalent anyway? Resting a*hole face? Lol) ... BTW, can you give me a few cm, I wanna be tall and cool and sporty and badass! 😁
Being blonde with blue eyes and dressing feminine. Honestly, this stereotype works in favor 90% of the time actually.
I look like one of those guys that are short with usually outgoing personalities (I'm sure you know what I'm talking about) except I am not at all outgoing and social, and i have a slight RBF
I'm impaired in ways that are not really visible so people just seem to assume I can do certain things that I ... just physically can't. Which can be really frustrating. To make matters worse, apparently I look "way younger" (?) than I am, and as we alllll know young people can't be disabled or ill, so... /s
Also, something about my appearance makes people assume I'm straight? Not entirely sure how.
TL;DR: my... everything. My entire body.
That sucks dude. I also have the thing where I just look like a cishet guy which is nice cause hey no transphobia. But yeah having disabilities that don't show must f*****g suck, I'm sorry.
Probably my smile. I'd describe it as smug or mean and really what you'd expect from a generic high school bully. I'm not gonna go as far as to say it's entirely incorrect but I don't believe that I'm incredibly s****y, just normal teen boy s****y. Beyond that I really look very average. It's nice tbh
Because of age, I have a resting-mean-face. So I try to smile a lot, which makes me look vacuous. Only when I talk, do people realize I’m actually reasonably nice and do have something to add to a conversation.
Same tbh. Whenever I smile it looks like I'm about to slap a child when in fact I love children and rarely slap them