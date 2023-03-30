We all forget words, and make up some on the spot.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I forgot the word for denim shorts, and called them 'jeansy shorts'.... for 3 years of my life.

Also, I called ageism 'age racist' while my friend was teasing me about being the youngest in the friend grp.

Report

1point
Tanii
POST
Mini the Angel
Mini the Angel
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I call Denim Shorts “Jeans but shorter” 💀

1
1point
reply
#2

I called the Marry-Go-Rounds on the playgrounds (not the one with horses) Spinny thingy, it’s where I made up a thing called “Magic” it’s butterfly’s but harder and faster. I also made “Death” (opposite of Magic)

Report

0points
Mini the Angel
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish