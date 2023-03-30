2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Goofy Placeholder Word For A Forgotten Object’s Name?
We all forget words, and make up some on the spot.
I forgot the word for denim shorts, and called them 'jeansy shorts'.... for 3 years of my life.
Also, I called ageism 'age racist' while my friend was teasing me about being the youngest in the friend grp.
I called the Marry-Go-Rounds on the playgrounds (not the one with horses) Spinny thingy, it’s where I made up a thing called “Magic” it’s butterfly’s but harder and faster. I also made “Death” (opposite of Magic)