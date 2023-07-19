Tell us your favorite book series and the book from the series!

#1

Mine is Wings Of Fire, especially book 10
My username and pfp are a dead giveaway lol

Moonwatcher
#2

I haven’t read from a series in a while, but elementary school me can vouch for the Magic Treehouse and Geronimo Stilton

Tiramisu
#3

I just read the silo series. It was excellent!

L-yeah
#4

I cant choose one, sorry:)
1. Trials of apollo series. My favourite has to be the first and last book:D you can really see apollo's character development throughout the series.
2. Heroes of olympus. The 4th book
3. Magnus chase. The last and first book:)

Pigeonvonbirb
#5

I always will love the selection series cause it's the first book series I ever read and it got me into reading- I also love what if it's us series.

Shark
#6

Mine is The King's Man series by Pauline Gedge. It was leant to me when i was in high school and was still firmly in my ancient Egypt phase. It really stuck with me.

Hales M
#7

Tied between 2, incidentally from the same authors:
- Illuminae Files, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff
- Aurora Cycle, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff

A Really Bored Panda
#8

I could never pick one so here are my four favorites lol:
-Harry Potter (as you could probably tell by my name)
-Hunger Games
-Shadow and Bone Trilogy
-Six of Crows Duology

MadameMalfoy
