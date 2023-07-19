Tell us your favorite book series and the book from the series!

#1 Mine is Wings Of Fire, especially book 10

My username and pfp are a dead giveaway lol

#2 I haven’t read from a series in a while, but elementary school me can vouch for the Magic Treehouse and Geronimo Stilton

#3 I just read the silo series. It was excellent!

#4 I cant choose one, sorry:)

1. Trials of apollo series. My favourite has to be the first and last book:D you can really see apollo's character development throughout the series.

2. Heroes of olympus. The 4th book

3. Magnus chase. The last and first book:)

#5 I always will love the selection series cause it's the first book series I ever read and it got me into reading- I also love what if it's us series.

#6 Mine is The King's Man series by Pauline Gedge. It was leant to me when i was in high school and was still firmly in my ancient Egypt phase. It really stuck with me.

#7 Tied between 2, incidentally from the same authors:

- Illuminae Files, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff

- Aurora Cycle, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff