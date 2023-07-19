8submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Book Series?
Tell us your favorite book series and the book from the series!
Mine is Wings Of Fire, especially book 10
My username and pfp are a dead giveaway lol
I haven’t read from a series in a while, but elementary school me can vouch for the Magic Treehouse and Geronimo Stilton
I just read the silo series. It was excellent!
I cant choose one, sorry:)
1. Trials of apollo series. My favourite has to be the first and last book:D you can really see apollo's character development throughout the series.
2. Heroes of olympus. The 4th book
3. Magnus chase. The last and first book:)
I always will love the selection series cause it's the first book series I ever read and it got me into reading- I also love what if it's us series.
Mine is The King's Man series by Pauline Gedge. It was leant to me when i was in high school and was still firmly in my ancient Egypt phase. It really stuck with me.
Tied between 2, incidentally from the same authors:
- Illuminae Files, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff
- Aurora Cycle, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff
I could never pick one so here are my four favorites lol:
-Harry Potter (as you could probably tell by my name)
-Hunger Games
-Shadow and Bone Trilogy
-Six of Crows Duology