#1

So here's mine I'm 11(f) and this wasn't really me babysitting but it was funny. I was about five at the time and my nephew was two. So one day the adults are talking and I'm watching cartoons and we hear BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM so we go to see what it is. This baby (my nephew) was crawling up the stairs. My Mom called his name, big mistake! As soon as he turned his head and saw us he started crawling at top speed. We did eventualy catch him but, it did happen 3 - 4 more times. Idk what the adults were thinking but to me one of the funest days of my life, LOL!