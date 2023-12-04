#1

I was seven and my older, bigger bully of a sister was 10. It was Fathers' Day morning. As usual, my sister was tormenting me - this time by threatening to throw me in the cold pool as she chased me around it. Panicked, I ran through the gate of the high fence with her close behind me, hoping to lock her out. I knew I didn't have time to put the padlock through the latch so instead, I put my finger through the it. She pulled the latch string from the other, effectively cutting off the top of my finger! OMG! It was so horrible! My dad's searching for the tip and puts it in pill bottle of alcohol to take to the hospital where it can't be attached - I had to look at it the whole ride there. It looked like a Frankenstein finger with the stitches. Thankfully, it was my left index finger and not my right. A few years later, I had surgery to slim down the sides. It's length has always been slightly stunted but it's as slender as the rest of my fingers. I wear a false nail glued to what's left of the nail; I have to keep all of my nails painted to camouflage it. But I've never forgiven her for being such a horrible person to grow up with.