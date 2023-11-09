Share down below!

I was at the Motley Crüe/Def Leppard concert in Brisbane 8/11/2023.

It was a great show love both bands but the audience and the venue were terrible.

No one moved, no one danced it was like we were at an oprah. Even Nikki Sixx made comments about standing up and enjoying the show.

Then to make matters worse 10.30pm Def Leppard mid song the venue (Suncorp Stadium) put the lights on, mid f***kin song.

I would love to hear other people experiences of things that happened at a concert that just didn’t sit right?

What’s the worst thing you have experienced at a live concert

