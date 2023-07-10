I'm an amputee and a wheelchair user. The list of stupid things said to me is endless. My favorite was a pizza delivery guy debating that he's more disabled than me like it was some sort of competition. I mean seriously, it's not a contest anyone would like to win! I still giggle to myself about that.

#2

Not me but my friend with dwarfism had a kid go up to him and ask "Why are you so short?", I mean the kid was maybe 6 but it was still a very awkward moment, friend took it well tho and explained to him about disabilities, so I guess they learnt something new that day lol