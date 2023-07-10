As someone with a disability, you must have encountered all sorts of people commenting or making stupid remarks. Share them with us.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I'm an amputee and a wheelchair user. The list of stupid things said to me is endless. My favorite was a pizza delivery guy debating that he's more disabled than me like it was some sort of competition. I mean seriously, it's not a contest anyone would like to win! I still giggle to myself about that.

Report

0points
Wheely
POST
#2

Not me but my friend with dwarfism had a kid go up to him and ask "Why are you so short?", I mean the kid was maybe 6 but it was still a very awkward moment, friend took it well tho and explained to him about disabilities, so I guess they learnt something new that day lol

Report

0points
Ditto
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish