Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Thing You’ve Seen, That Nobody Believes You Did?
I'm sure that everyone has seen something, strange, spooky, or paranormal that you can't prove and seems downright impossible. but you swear that you saw. Share what that thing is here! No judgment.
i know this isnt that bad, but i swear that once i saw something small run up the fence while i was looking out the window trying to do an assignment, could have been a rat but something seemed off about it.