Hey, Pandas! What’s The Nicest Thing A Stranger’s Done For You?
With all the terrible things going on in the world these days, it can be hard to focus on the good. Tell me a time you had a good interaction with a stranger.
When my mother was in hospice, she developed a taste for jalapeño pizza. I'd bring her a pizza from our local joint probably once/twice a week. The same worker was there every time, and he made a joke about my jalapeño fondness. I told him the story, and he refused to charge me for the rest of her life (six months).