With all the terrible things going on in the world these days, it can be hard to focus on the good. Tell me a time you had a good interaction with a stranger.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

When my mother was in hospice, she developed a taste for jalapeño pizza. I'd bring her a pizza from our local joint probably once/twice a week. The same worker was there every time, and he made a joke about my jalapeño fondness. I told him the story, and he refused to charge me for the rest of her life (six months).

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
BookFanatic
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish