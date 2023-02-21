1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ridiculous Advertisement You’ve Ever Seen?
Some adverts can be powerful, many can be enticing but some can be outright insane.
Post your most ill-thought-out adverts!
This post may include affiliate links.
The On Fire Heated Blanket
Given the stigma around heated blankets causing fires (back in the day), you’d assume they wouldn’t advertise them like this.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish