What's the most cruel thing you have ever said to someone? Do you regret it or did they really deserve it?

#1 I told a girl I used to be friends with that she was a "manipulative b****y asshat" once. Don't regret it. She pretended to be my friend, and then ruined my relationship with a mutual friend so she could ask them out, and then told me that she "didn't think we were clicking" right after my best friend (the mutual friend) had blocked me and I'd broken up with my then-boyfriend.



She's a piece of s**t, and I wish her the worst in life. She actively tries to make other people's lives inconvenient for her own entertainment, and just steamrolls everyone in her path.

#2 My mother did not 'raise me' she just 'lived with me'. She always said she 'did her best as a mother'. One day, during a particular argument, she used that line on me, "I did my best!". And I snapped back with "I believe that wholeheartedly, but your 'best' wasn't good enough." The argument ended as she stormed off muttering to herself.