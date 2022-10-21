Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Absurd Advice You’ve Heard About Suicide?

So a lot of us are just not feeling optimal in our mental health, and we've looked up online for advice, and support, and some of us can afford one or two visits to a therapist, but it's not enough.

Some of us might get a prescription for anti-anxiety meds, but they don't help much.

On my journey, I've gone to the lengths of calling suicide helplines, some have calling hours, and some just aren't bilingual, so when you're on the edge and can't find the hotline to help you, it's best if you still have a shred of humor.

Loved standing on a ladder with the nose around my neck to only be put on hold for 4 minutes and then connected with someone who didn't speak my language!!

Or to get this info: "Trust God", "Jesus saves", and as I'm Buddhist and researched Buddhist support for suicide, I was almost relieved to read, "When someone attempts suicide, the Buddhist attitude is that every life event is an opportunity for the individual, the community, and the family to grow and heal."

Really? That's it? Thank you very much for your support.

I'll try harder next time.