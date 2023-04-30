The title says it! Tell us some funny stories about how you got injured.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Sprained my finger playing guitar hero

Report

0points
cadena kuhn
POST
#2

I fell off the couch and broke my clavicle. 🤦

Report

0points
noodle
POST
#3

I slept weirdly since I forgot a pillow on a camping trip, and now my upper left arm is sore as hell, it feels like I got the worlds worst shot. It's been half a week too, so I'm going to mention it to the doctor when I go in soon.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish