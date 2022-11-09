Even though holding grudges is not healthy, but admitting that you have them, is one step further to forgiveness. So tell us, what is the biggest grudge you still hold?

#1

Well, I didn't get the part in a school play. Not so bad, you say? Well, I practiced so hard I thought I was sure to get it. Even other people said so! And I got a tiny part. Other people with tiny parts got two roles - not me! I had five lines in the entire thing.

Sorry for the rant; still bitter about it

