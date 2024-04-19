2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Show You Saw At A Small Club?
Thinking of all the bands I've seen at Maxwell's - Hoboken, VFW halls, Church basements, colleges, etc.
What's the best show or the best band you've seen in a hole-in-the-wall?
Anne Clark in a run-down former café that still had its original Art Nouveau decor. Amazing atmosphere!
The Bomboras opening for an all female Man Or Astroman Gamma Clone Project show at Maxwell's in Hoboken N.J. , usa.
... There were instruments on fire, beach balls, go-go, in a place possibly the size of your apartment , maybe late 90's.