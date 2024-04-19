Thinking of all the bands I've seen at Maxwell's - Hoboken, VFW halls, Church basements, colleges, etc.

What's the best show or the best band you've seen in a hole-in-the-wall?

Anne Clark in a run-down former café that still had its original Art Nouveau decor. Amazing atmosphere!

Birgit M
The Bomboras opening for an all female Man Or Astroman Gamma Clone Project show at Maxwell's in Hoboken N.J. , usa.
... There were instruments on fire, beach balls, go-go, in a place possibly the size of your apartment , maybe late 90's.

Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
