Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Accidentally Heard That You Wish You Hadn’t?
We all know that at some point in our lives, we hear a conversation we wish we never had. What did you hear that you regret?
my parents think Im the most privileged, spoiled, and well off out of all my sibling (Im the eldest of six btw)
Some sort of argument between my mom and stepdad
my family making fun of LGBTQIA people when they thought I couldn't hear them