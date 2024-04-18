We all know that at some point in our lives, we hear a conversation we wish we never had. What did you hear that you regret?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

my parents think Im the most privileged, spoiled, and well off out of all my sibling (Im the eldest of six btw)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Faye Drewit
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Some sort of argument between my mom and stepdad

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Amara
Add photo comments
POST
#3

my family making fun of LGBTQIA people when they thought I couldn't hear them

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Harry (they/them)
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish