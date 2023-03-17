3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Doesn’t Seem Problematic, But Is?
It's what it says on the tin. Something that is problematic by association (like Harry Potter) is fine too.
Chick-Fil-A. My mind is a constant battle between waffle fries and gay rights.
All those weird transohobic jokes people make. They blow up at anyone who mentions it being really uncomfortable and vaguely transphobic but it really us. (The 'I identify as a _____' or 'my pronouns are _____' and it's just a cis person making fun of trans people or people who use neopronouns/are xenogender)
figuring out pronouns (especially mine)
i love your description
