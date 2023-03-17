It's what it says on the tin. Something that is problematic by association (like Harry Potter) is fine too.

#1

Chick-Fil-A. My mind is a constant battle between waffle fries and gay rights.

Confused Capybara
#2

All those weird transohobic jokes people make. They blow up at anyone who mentions it being really uncomfortable and vaguely transphobic but it really us. (The 'I identify as a _____' or 'my pronouns are _____' and it's just a cis person making fun of trans people or people who use neopronouns/are xenogender)

crowspectre (he/they)
#3

figuring out pronouns (especially mine)

Mike_The_Nike (he/she/they)
