What something that people do that god awful?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Come online and act like a massive c*nt?

Report

7points
K- THULU
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yess! Exactly, are they so deprived of attention that they need to act like jerks?!

2
2points
reply

#2

Being racist/homophobic/hating in general and bad table manners

Report

5points
Lez Be Honest
POST
Mike_The_Nike (He They)
Mike_The_Nike (He They)
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok hear me out but i think SOME (not all) table manners are stupid. like, do you really need to twitl your fork for spaghetti??? REALLY

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Nigel Powers : There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch.

Report

2points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
#4

Tell me I’m smart, strong, etc. It makes me feel like a complete failure if I can’t do something, and it’s really hard to get parents to stop complementing you.

Report

1point
River wolf
POST
#5

People offering unsolicited comments or advice, when it's not their job. They can mean well, but it pisses me off. Even if I don't know what I'm doing, it irritates me that people who may or may now know more try to help instead of letting the actual instructor do it.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST
#6

People using words like “cap” and “git” like, those words have no meaning and sound ridiculis. I dont care if its popular, its stupid and makes (for lack of better words and in the words of my grandfather) you sound like a bum.

Report

0points
Mike_The_Nike (He They)
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depending on the git it is an English word. And has a meaning.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#7

scraping metal utensils against a glass plate/letting the utensil hit their teeth. THE SOUND HURTS MY EARS-

Report

0points
freakingbee (any pronouns)
POST
#8

This submission is hidden. Click here to view.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish