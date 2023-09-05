8submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something People Do That You Hate?
What something that people do that god awful?
Come online and act like a massive c*nt?
Being racist/homophobic/hating in general and bad table manners
ok hear me out but i think SOME (not all) table manners are stupid. like, do you really need to twitl your fork for spaghetti??? REALLY
Nigel Powers : There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch.
Tell me I’m smart, strong, etc. It makes me feel like a complete failure if I can’t do something, and it’s really hard to get parents to stop complementing you.
People offering unsolicited comments or advice, when it's not their job. They can mean well, but it pisses me off. Even if I don't know what I'm doing, it irritates me that people who may or may now know more try to help instead of letting the actual instructor do it.
People using words like “cap” and “git” like, those words have no meaning and sound ridiculis. I dont care if its popular, its stupid and makes (for lack of better words and in the words of my grandfather) you sound like a bum.
Depending on the git it is an English word. And has a meaning.
scraping metal utensils against a glass plate/letting the utensil hit their teeth. THE SOUND HURTS MY EARS-
NOR/MAL!!????? REALLY
