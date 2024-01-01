#1

my phone said that it had no SIM card yesterday and my stepdad had to call the phone thing because i forgot my SIM code 👍

and today, just after I went outside, my phone says that it has no SIM. did my SIM card mysteriously disappear? maybe.

or maybe it’s just that this is my mum’s old phone and it’s quite old.

anyways, i need to have SIM before Wednesday to show my bus ticket to go to school. or i need to refill my card and the shop you i can do that in is in another (quite close) town. or i need to be driven to school and i hope not.