3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Think Should Be Normalized?
Pretty self-explanatory I think. I would like to know your opinions.
I think one thing that should be de-normalized is comments like 'oh you lost to a girl' and 'you throw like a girl'. So I think we either stop that or normalize making fun of people for being beaten by a boy etc.
seriously whys it so bad that you lost to a gurl or throw like a girl? We have bigger softballs anyways so wouldnt that be a good thing ;]
Real biological education. Not the “pick a gender” BS going on these days
more menstruation awareness
no more stigmatization of menstruation either, like people shouldn't be bullied about it or have to worry about being bullied about it. it also shouldn't be taboo either