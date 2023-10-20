Pretty self-explanatory I think. I would like to know your opinions.

I think one thing that should be de-normalized is comments like 'oh you lost to a girl' and 'you throw like a girl'. So I think we either stop that or normalize making fun of people for being beaten by a boy etc.

Lesbian Thespian
3 hours ago

seriously whys it so bad that you lost to a gurl or throw like a girl? We have bigger softballs anyways so wouldnt that be a good thing ;]

Real biological education. Not the “pick a gender” BS going on these days

Commoncents
more menstruation awareness

no more stigmatization of menstruation either, like people shouldn't be bullied about it or have to worry about being bullied about it. it also shouldn't be taboo either

shanila.pheonix_
