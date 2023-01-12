I've come across so much misinformation about furries... I just want myself and others to understand it better.

Just because ypu have a costume doesn't automatically make you a furry. I have a Panda onsie, I used it as a costume and now I use it as a pajama, when I tell my friends that, they say I'm I furry. It makes me mad and want to scream.

Panda●Eyes
Being a furry isn't a kink, it's an identity.

Solar Raven Echo Arson Phoenix Null
That all furries are pedophiles or other crazy b******t they heard on Fox News (ironic, ay?). That is just a beyond microscopic fraction of the Fandom. There are other Fandom where it is far worse. As a whole, the furry Fandom is extremely supportive, as they will love and support you no matter who you are or what you believe in. Honestly, it's better than literally anything I've been a part of.

tl,dr: Furries shouldn't be stereotyped and hated because something that happens to literally every group/organization/fandom in the world happens.

Nevada McKinney
