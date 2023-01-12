5submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s An Annoying Stereotype About Furries That Needs To Be Changed?
I've come across so much misinformation about furries... I just want myself and others to understand it better.
Just because ypu have a costume doesn't automatically make you a furry. I have a Panda onsie, I used it as a costume and now I use it as a pajama, when I tell my friends that, they say I'm I furry. It makes me mad and want to scream.
Being a furry isn't a kink, it's an identity.
That all furries are pedophiles or other crazy b******t they heard on Fox News (ironic, ay?). That is just a beyond microscopic fraction of the Fandom. There are other Fandom where it is far worse. As a whole, the furry Fandom is extremely supportive, as they will love and support you no matter who you are or what you believe in. Honestly, it's better than literally anything I've been a part of.
tl,dr: Furries shouldn't be stereotyped and hated because something that happens to literally every group/organization/fandom in the world happens.
I hate furries, and you should to
Killing furries is not murder, it is animal cruelty, so officer, I shouldnt get life