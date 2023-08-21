It could be anything. It could be a packaging mistake, anything!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

These Shoes At Home. Their Owner Remains A Mystery, We Threw Them Away Though

These Shoes At Home. Their Owner Remains A Mystery, We Threw Them Away Though

Report

2points
Ieva Midveryte
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That happened after a sleepover my sister had years ago! She checked with everyone and no on claimed them!

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish