Was visiting my aunt at her pharmacy when this woman comes in the door and starts asking for a tetnis shot.



I look to see this lady holding a lil paper towel to her arm, clearly bloody.

She removed the towel to show a worker, and revealed a cut about an inch deep and 3 inches long with a nail inside.



The worker left to go see about the shots and the woman turns to us and says, "it was either me or the melons... the melons are safe"





Farmers are just built different.