For me, it's the Dior lip oil.

#1

Crocs. You're paying $50+ for shoes that probably take a fifth of that to manufacture, and everyone expects you to have them.

Isa's left eye
#2

Hate me if you want, but going to the Barbie movie...

I get that some people might actually like it but most of my friends went because of the online hype and ended up leaving half way through the movie.

Grumpyness24
#3

Prime, why tf are people paying thousands of dollars for a slightly different version of gatorade?

MaximumKarmaSaint
#4

branded stuff.

if you get a plain white t-shirt from gucci, its like 500 bucks

if you get one from your average generic brand, its 5 bucks

they are the same thing. its all in the branding

shanila.pheonix_
#5

Social media made trends, just because someone did it and some people find it cool doesn't mean you have to do it

The Amazing Fluffernaut
