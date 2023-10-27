5submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Super Overrated Product, Item, Or Trend?
For me, it's the Dior lip oil.
Crocs. You're paying $50+ for shoes that probably take a fifth of that to manufacture, and everyone expects you to have them.
Hate me if you want, but going to the Barbie movie...
I get that some people might actually like it but most of my friends went because of the online hype and ended up leaving half way through the movie.
Prime, why tf are people paying thousands of dollars for a slightly different version of gatorade?
branded stuff.
if you get a plain white t-shirt from gucci, its like 500 bucks
if you get one from your average generic brand, its 5 bucks
they are the same thing. its all in the branding
Social media made trends, just because someone did it and some people find it cool doesn't mean you have to do it