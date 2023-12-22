What’s a secret you have never told your parents? Mine is that one year at Christmas time, I peeked at the Christmas gifts.

#1

"I KISSED A GIRL AND I LIKED IT" No but fr I have kissed my best friend and this was def my bi awakening. We were playing spin the bottle and we both ended up making out in the closet, it meant nothing romantically to her but it did for me. Only person I've told is my sister and you guys now. It was fun tho

-MISSMUSHROOM-
#2

that i have bp haha
joyful panda btw this is an alt account of someone u know irl :3 but my normal account can’t comment rn cuz i changed my name so i’m using this one :)
i also peeked at presents.
and i’m going to correct u cuz i know u irl and it my friend (i hope) a gift is for example if i went to u and have u a loaf of bread randomly. a present is for example if i gave you said loaf 🍞 of bread 🥖 for ur birthday or christmas:)

CornDuck!!
#3

I smoke pot

Vermonta
