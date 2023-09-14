4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Question You Want To Ask?
This is a safe space :)
Anyone who is rude about the questions will be reported, as people should feel safe asking them.
You can ask anything! Some examples would be (and no, these are not my questions): What does IDK mean? How tall is the tallest building? What’s 5 + 9?
Have fun, love you guys!
What’s a good book to read?
Personally I enjoy adventure books, theres a book I'm currently reading called "Jinx, the wizard's apprentice" which I'm enjoying but the books I've finished that I suggest are the Percy Jackson books by Risk Riordan , The Vampire series by Darren Shan (which is horror) and the Demonata series by Darren Shan (also horror).
Is mayonnaise an instrument?
Lmao only joking, the real question I want to ask is what is everyone's favourite pizza topping?
(Don't downvote the people who say pineapple, infact don't downvote any toopings it's their opinion dammit! Downvotes get you banned!)
Why is it racist to confuse someone who isn't white for someone else? I have trouble with faces, and generally look for my friends based on their hair and backpacks, which has caused me to mistake them for other people. I've gotten insulted for this, which confuses me. It's never an issue if I confused a white person with another white person, so why is it a problem for anyone else, especially if it's genuine confusion?
What in the world caused the first people in an area of the world to have a specific skin color, nose shape, hair texture, and such that now determines the traits of almost everyone with heritage from that place?