3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Fact That You Can’t Get Out Of Your Mind?
Share facts that you know.
This post may include affiliate links.
The male opossum has a two headed penis, the female opossum has two vaginas, one for each head.
I imagine there will be some creepy ones in here so I’ll post the one that makes me smile the most. Otters hold hands while sleeping so they don’t float away from each other.
There are more planes on the bottom of the ocean then submarines in the sky.