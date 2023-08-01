Share facts that you know.

The male opossum has a two headed penis, the female opossum has two vaginas, one for each head.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
I imagine there will be some creepy ones in here so I’ll post the one that makes me smile the most. Otters hold hands while sleeping so they don’t float away from each other.

Misheru
There are more planes on the bottom of the ocean then submarines in the sky.

Panda Boi
