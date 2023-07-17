TV show, movie, book series, real people, doesn't matter where it came from, as long as it holds some meaning to you!

#1

"I firmly and truly believe in you"- markiplier

MissMushroom (she/her)
MissMushroom (she/her)
MissMushroom (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sometimes markiplier really can fix alot of emotional issues 🥲

#2

"Do you always want to live hiding behind the mask you put up for the sake of others? You're you, and there's nothing wrong with that." -Ymir from Attack on Titan. I was struggling with being the "weird kid" at school and my friends hate me, and reading that quote helped me realize I shouldn't change who I am to make other people happy. I repeated it in my head everyday and eventually found friends who love me for who I am. I no longer have to wear that mask I once wore, and hearing that quote reminds me of how far I've come. She's also my favorite character in the show, so that tops it off for me

Marcy Wu
#3

“WAZZZZZZUP!!”

ScaryGhostyFaceBoi
SPIDER-PUNK
SPIDER-PUNK
Community Member
5 hours ago

My guy, I love scary movie!

#4

You can fool some of the people some of the time… but you can’t fool mom
From an old Our Gang episode

https://www.google.com/search?q=you%20can%20fool%20some%20of%20the%20people%20some%20of%20the%20time%20but%20you%20can%E2%80%99t%20fool%20mom&tbm=#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:2fc61f21,vid:m7tLOPBPppU

Michael Alazard
#5

" If you live your life in fear, you'll forsake the best parts of it " - Daemon Targaryen

" A wise sailor must flee the storm as it gathers. " - Laenor Valyrian

" To elude a storm you can either sail through it, or around it, but you must never await it's coming." - Corlys Valyrian

" Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you." - Tyrion Lannister

CascadesFalls
