Hey Pandas, What’s A Quote That Has Stuck With You?
TV show, movie, book series, real people, doesn't matter where it came from, as long as it holds some meaning to you!
"I firmly and truly believe in you"- markiplier
Sometimes markiplier really can fix alot of emotional issues 🥲
"Do you always want to live hiding behind the mask you put up for the sake of others? You're you, and there's nothing wrong with that." -Ymir from Attack on Titan. I was struggling with being the "weird kid" at school and my friends hate me, and reading that quote helped me realize I shouldn't change who I am to make other people happy. I repeated it in my head everyday and eventually found friends who love me for who I am. I no longer have to wear that mask I once wore, and hearing that quote reminds me of how far I've come. She's also my favorite character in the show, so that tops it off for me
“WAZZZZZZUP!!”
You can fool some of the people some of the time… but you can’t fool mom
From an old Our Gang episode
" If you live your life in fear, you'll forsake the best parts of it " - Daemon Targaryen
" A wise sailor must flee the storm as it gathers. " - Laenor Valyrian
" To elude a storm you can either sail through it, or around it, but you must never await it's coming." - Corlys Valyrian
" Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you." - Tyrion Lannister