"Do you always want to live hiding behind the mask you put up for the sake of others? You're you, and there's nothing wrong with that." -Ymir from Attack on Titan. I was struggling with being the "weird kid" at school and my friends hate me, and reading that quote helped me realize I shouldn't change who I am to make other people happy. I repeated it in my head everyday and eventually found friends who love me for who I am. I no longer have to wear that mask I once wore, and hearing that quote reminds me of how far I've come. She's also my favorite character in the show, so that tops it off for me