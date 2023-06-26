Could be schoolwork, poetry, a song etc.

Mine was when I was in grade 1 and we had to write a retelling of the Three little pigs. My teacher thought it was hilarious that I wrote the reason the 2nd and 3rd pig didn't want to live with the 1st was because they had hay fever and I was so pleased.

Huddo's sister
For me, it’s the praise I’ve gotten for little snippets of my story that I’ve shared here. Validation from strangers feels so nice and inspires me to keep going. Without it, I never feel my writing is good enough.

Also for school this past year, I’ve written like 6 essays that were allotted weeks to complete because of their extensiveness. I waited until the Sunday before each one was due, and completed them all in the span of two hours or less, from preliminary research to final draft. And I got A’s on all of them! I feel like I’m learning the wrong lesson from this lmaooo

Tiramisu
That's great! I have to admit, at uni I generally would get up at 4-5am the day an assignment was due and get it done in a couple hours too! Marks weren't always great though lol, but I did always at least pass, which was good enough for me :)

