Hey Pandas, What's A Favorite Technique Or Bit Of Advice For Managing Your Maybe Not-So-Well-Behaved Animal?
Hey Pandas, What‘s A Favorite Technique Or Bit Of Advice For Managing Your Maybe Not-So-Well-Behaved Animal?

UpQuarkDownQuark
Community member
Our Australian Border Lab (not a real breed, just a mix with the neuroses of the herding breeds matched with the enthusiasm of a lab) has impulse control problems. That is understating it. All of her emotions and desires run at 100% all the time. But a technique I’ve figured out for her is just slowly counting to three. One… two… …THREE! Three is the release word, said excitedly, so she can go run, eat her food, etc. It makes her pause for just a moment, instead of maniacally diving into all her ventures.

It works well on things she doesn’t like, too. She hates being toweled off, so each foot, and then her belly, and then her back is dried for a count of three and then a treat. She looks forward to it now.

How about you?

UpQuarkDownQuark (Post author)
UpQuarkDownQuark
Community Member
7 hours ago

I proofread this post three times, and still missed the giant capital "S" in the title. 🤦🏻‍♂️

0
0points
