Hey Pandas, What’s A Controversial Opinion You Have?
I look forward to seeing all of the different perspectives!
Rules:
Be kind and respectful. Just because someone has a different opinion doesn’t mean you should be mean.
NO downvoting. The only exception is if someone is being transphobic, racist, etc.
The race swapping and gender swapping should stop, make something original instead of changing something, SOME are good tho. Like Hawkman from Black Adam, the black guy who played him was good. Cosmo the dog from GOTG is better as girl. Did they race swap Shang Chi? Doesn’t matter because the dude who plays him is awesome and he did great. Wait. Did I just prove myself wrong..? No. Because Velma and Snow White exist.
I think wokism, both in terms of racism and sexism or gender identity, has become a kind of sectarian religion for some people and far too many of these activists are going completely nuts, with increasingly absurd demands.
Of course, every cause ends up having its fair share of extremists. The trouble here is that they are the most visible and the most noisy and they only discredit the causes they "defend", only causing further division and polarization.