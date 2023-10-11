#1 I like a combination of jam and cheese

#2 I hate rice. It really sucks because I can't have sushi, or a lot of foreign foods, Every few months I try it again, because I think that maybe this time I'll finally like it, but I never do. It really limits my palette but I just hate the taste and texture. It makes me gag.

#3 I like Blue-veined Cheese but not the really strong kind.

#4 sushi is disgusting

#5 i guess this isn’t really taste, but the smell of oranges is absolutely DISGUSTING. I can’t eat oranges because of the smell. Literally NASTYYYY

#6 Controversial might be a strong word, but I think it's absolutely disgusting. The texture, taste, it's gross! Also, I put ice in my milk which is apparently very strange according to people I know. I didn't think it was so weird until someone saw me do it.

#7 Celery with peanut butter

#8 seafood is nasty.

#9 Shrimp is gross, I tried popcorn shrimp but I didn’t enjoy it, I just thought it was gross and especially with the texture of shrimp.

#10 Not a fan of pasta. Could go on for decades without having a pasta dish

#11 My mom never let me have fats or sweets (I ended up overweight anyways in my awkward 11-14 year old phase) and cooked everything so bland. She wouldn't allow snacks and "closed the kitchen" immediately after dinner was over. So I would have a game where I played "taster" with all the spices. To this day, I find bouillon cubes tasty.



My biggest shame is the butter and sugar. I used to cut pieces of butter to dip in the sugar bowl and is something I still do today. I have hid this from my husband for 16 years. Last month, I was dipping a stick of butter in the sugar bowl and my husband crept up behind me. My stomach flipped like my mother caught me and I was so humiliated but all he Said was "Sweet tooth?" And made a bowl of cereal. I was so mortified but I forgot his parents only fed him ketchup sandwiches so butter and sugar is one of his sneaky snacks too.

