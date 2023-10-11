12submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Controversial Food Taste You Have?
Everyone's taste buds are different.
This post may include affiliate links.
I like a combination of jam and cheese
I hate rice. It really sucks because I can't have sushi, or a lot of foreign foods, Every few months I try it again, because I think that maybe this time I'll finally like it, but I never do. It really limits my palette but I just hate the taste and texture. It makes me gag.
I like Blue-veined Cheese but not the really strong kind.
I used to only like the 'speckled' blues, but over time I've started eating stronger ones
sushi is disgusting
i guess this isn’t really taste, but the smell of oranges is absolutely DISGUSTING. I can’t eat oranges because of the smell. Literally NASTYYYY
Oh wow, this is the first time I've come across anyone really disliking Oranges! Btw just give to me cause I enjoy them.
Controversial might be a strong word, but I think it's absolutely disgusting. The texture, taste, it's gross! Also, I put ice in my milk which is apparently very strange according to people I know. I didn't think it was so weird until someone saw me do it.
Celery with peanut butter
PEANUT BUTTER whenever i hear someone has a peanut allergy i feel so bad for them because peanut butter is absolutely amazing
seafood is nasty.
Aww no I enjoy my Seafood! Still I have come people that don't enjoy it for whatever reason.
Shrimp is gross, I tried popcorn shrimp but I didn’t enjoy it, I just thought it was gross and especially with the texture of shrimp.
Not a fan of pasta. Could go on for decades without having a pasta dish
My mom never let me have fats or sweets (I ended up overweight anyways in my awkward 11-14 year old phase) and cooked everything so bland. She wouldn't allow snacks and "closed the kitchen" immediately after dinner was over. So I would have a game where I played "taster" with all the spices. To this day, I find bouillon cubes tasty.
My biggest shame is the butter and sugar. I used to cut pieces of butter to dip in the sugar bowl and is something I still do today. I have hid this from my husband for 16 years. Last month, I was dipping a stick of butter in the sugar bowl and my husband crept up behind me. My stomach flipped like my mother caught me and I was so humiliated but all he Said was "Sweet tooth?" And made a bowl of cereal. I was so mortified but I forgot his parents only fed him ketchup sandwiches so butter and sugar is one of his sneaky snacks too.
I've done the butter and sugar thing too so don't feel too bad. Bouillon cubes are a bit strong tasting for me.
Rice with ketchup on top. Everyone thinks I'm wierd.
My grandaddy puts ketchup on every thing. From eggs to toast