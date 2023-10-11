Everyone's taste buds are different.

I like a combination of jam and cheese

Stardust she/her
I hate rice. It really sucks because I can't have sushi, or a lot of foreign foods, Every few months I try it again, because I think that maybe this time I'll finally like it, but I never do. It really limits my palette but I just hate the taste and texture. It makes me gag.

donnie supremacy (she/her)
I like Blue-veined Cheese but not the really strong kind.

KiwiTriviaKween (She/Her)
15 hours ago

I used to only like the 'speckled' blues, but over time I've started eating stronger ones

sushi is disgusting

UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
i guess this isn’t really taste, but the smell of oranges is absolutely DISGUSTING. I can’t eat oranges because of the smell. Literally NASTYYYY

MadameMalfoy
3 hours ago

Oh wow, this is the first time I've come across anyone really disliking Oranges! Btw just give to me cause I enjoy them.

Controversial might be a strong word, but I think it's absolutely disgusting. The texture, taste, it's gross! Also, I put ice in my milk which is apparently very strange according to people I know. I didn't think it was so weird until someone saw me do it.

Bonesko
Celery with peanut butter

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
19 hours ago

PEANUT BUTTER whenever i hear someone has a peanut allergy i feel so bad for them because peanut butter is absolutely amazing

seafood is nasty.

all 4 paws
3 hours ago

Aww no I enjoy my Seafood! Still I have come people that don't enjoy it for whatever reason.

Shrimp is gross, I tried popcorn shrimp but I didn’t enjoy it, I just thought it was gross and especially with the texture of shrimp.

Charlie Spring Fan (He/Him)
Not a fan of pasta. Could go on for decades without having a pasta dish

Maya
My mom never let me have fats or sweets (I ended up overweight anyways in my awkward 11-14 year old phase) and cooked everything so bland. She wouldn't allow snacks and "closed the kitchen" immediately after dinner was over. So I would have a game where I played "taster" with all the spices. To this day, I find bouillon cubes tasty.

My biggest shame is the butter and sugar. I used to cut pieces of butter to dip in the sugar bowl and is something I still do today. I have hid this from my husband for 16 years. Last month, I was dipping a stick of butter in the sugar bowl and my husband crept up behind me. My stomach flipped like my mother caught me and I was so humiliated but all he Said was "Sweet tooth?" And made a bowl of cereal. I was so mortified but I forgot his parents only fed him ketchup sandwiches so butter and sugar is one of his sneaky snacks too.

Nice Beast Ludo
4 hours ago

I've done the butter and sugar thing too so don't feel too bad. Bouillon cubes are a bit strong tasting for me.

Rice with ketchup on top. Everyone thinks I'm wierd.

Shade Relithaak
