Hey Pandas, What Would Your Last Words Be?
Many people had good last words.
Take care of our kits...
Take me to Mooncradle. I want to be buried under the Celestial Willow.
Or that one guy that got called who had no dialouge!
*silence*
"Don't worry, it's safe. I do it all the time."
I guess I'm following the great Warrior-Cook now. Solen and Luana will be stopping by, June 12 each year."
OR
"I left...a million dollars... at this adress... s-s----ssev..."
Change the "Million dollars" with "nuke with the power to destroy the world that goes off in ten days" and you've gotten what I'd say
hmm, if i was in a situation where i knew i would die soon, i would write everyone i know a letter (serious-ish one, with some lighthearted elements to retain my personality, ig). i would ask a trusted person to send them out for me after i die. i would change all of my social media bios too.
as for my last words, well i'd probably do something, like a joke or something to lighten up the mood.
something like idk... "well that was one helluva ride. it was fun while it lasted dudes. see yall's on the other side. :P"
"Well...at least you don't know about the-"
Ow f**k.
Don't forget to fix my balls!
I’m not sure, so I’ll respond with a comedic answer. “Well s**t that didn’t work.”
"i hope im in a better place"
Probably a massive understatement (depends on wether you want to die or not - but assuming you don’t). Something like ‘this sucks.’ Or ‘I’m fine’
Ouch!