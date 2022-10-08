#1

I have misophobia. Certain noises when I hear them can cause me to get angry, panicked, depressed, and sad if I hear them and I can't control it. Thankfully over the years I've trained myself to get more resistant to it, but seriously if someone asks you to not chew with your mouth open, don't start smacking in their face. They could have what I have and it's torture to us. Don't tease us about it either by putting our trigger noises by us. It's not teasing anymore you're bullying.