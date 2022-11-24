2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Thanksgiving Debacle?
Celebrations bring out the best and the worst in people. This time, share your worst debacle stories.
Mine would have to be when I was about 5 years old. true to form my Uncle did his celebrating early and when it came time for the football games he was plastered, drunk off his a*s for non Americans. So much so that he mooned the entire family when his teamed scored. Should have seen my Mothers's, Aunt's faces was priceless. Never saw much of that Uncle again as a matter of fact.
Bro-in-law said, in front of his new wife, he preferred my pumpkin pie to hers. Ain't been invited back since. Wait, is that a debacle or a lucky escape :-D