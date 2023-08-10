1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Childhood Game?
I grew up playing hide-and-seek, red light/green light, hopscotch, tag, and dodgeball. Particularly interested in hearing of beloved children's games in different countries and how they're played.
This post may include affiliate links.
I remember there was this one game that I absolutely hated but was forced to play because my parents and teachers wanted me to.
It was called “the quiet game”, I don’t know if you guys have heard of it?