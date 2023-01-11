1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Kind Action That Surprised You?
Humans are capable of so much evil, but we are also capable of great good and love. As Gandalf says (about Hobbits, of course): "You can learn all there is to know about their ways in a month, and yet after a hundred years, they can still surprise you."
Tell me about a time you encountered kindness, courtesy or just plain goodness when you weren't expecting it.
This post may include affiliate links.
I was going somewhere with my sister and a guy friend a few months ago, and as we were climbing into the car, my friend opened my door for me. I would never expect a man to do that or ask him to, but it was a nice gesture anyway. My friend always treats everyone like that, with what I would call "old fashioned courtesy." It's a breath of fresh air, especially coming from a Gen Z kid.
I was in line to pay at a Goodwill store. The man behind me had only one item. I told him to go ahead of me in the line to pay. He said, "that's nice of you". I said, "well, it's only fair, right?" When I was at the cashier, she told me that the man who I let go ahead of me is giving $5 to help pay for my items. I said to the cashier, "wow, I didn't expect anything in return. How nice."