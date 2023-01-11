Humans are capable of so much evil, but we are also capable of great good and love. As Gandalf says (about Hobbits, of course): "You can learn all there is to know about their ways in a month, and yet after a hundred years, they can still surprise you."

Tell me about a time you encountered kindness, courtesy or just plain goodness when you weren't expecting it.

I was going somewhere with my sister and a guy friend a few months ago, and as we were climbing into the car, my friend opened my door for me. I would never expect a man to do that or ask him to, but it was a nice gesture anyway. My friend always treats everyone like that, with what I would call "old fashioned courtesy." It's a breath of fresh air, especially coming from a Gen Z kid.

Lil Miss Hobbit
Cat Meyers
Community Member
I was in line to pay at a Goodwill store. The man behind me had only one item. I told him to go ahead of me in the line to pay. He said, "that's nice of you". I said, "well, it's only fair, right?" When I was at the cashier, she told me that the man who I let go ahead of me is giving $5 to help pay for my items. I said to the cashier, "wow, I didn't expect anything in return. How nice."

