My personal "Faith in Humanity" moment was on my birthday.



My Grandma, Grandpa, and Mom took me out to eat at an Asian food restaurant. It was in the big building as smaller businesses. Outside on of the businesses there was a woman who had gotten injured. We don't know what happened to cause, but it looked really bad.



There was blood on her face and it was swollen. There were several bloody napkins/tissues around her. Two other people were sitting with her until the ambulance came. My Grandma pulled out some towels we keep in her car and gave them to the group. They were really grateful for it and I was glad we could help them.



I haven't seen her since, but I hope she is alright.