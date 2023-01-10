1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was A Time Your Pet Destroyed Something Important?
A lot of us have stories to tell when it comes to pets, but not all of them are wholesome. Pets can be destructive, and the chaos they cause can make for a good laugh.
This post may include affiliate links.
Our floors. My dog was very old and would often poop or pee on our floors. One time, he woke up my father with a coughing sound. Thinking he was going to throw up, my father got up and hustled the dog towards the door. Half-way down the hallway, our dog proceeded to c**p, p**s, and vomit all at the same time. My dad slipped in it and slid several feet down the hallway. I was awoken by the sound of my dad cleaning the floors and cursing our dog. The dog was fine, my dad was not.