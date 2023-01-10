#1

Our floors. My dog was very old and would often poop or pee on our floors. One time, he woke up my father with a coughing sound. Thinking he was going to throw up, my father got up and hustled the dog towards the door. Half-way down the hallway, our dog proceeded to c**p, p**s, and vomit all at the same time. My dad slipped in it and slid several feet down the hallway. I was awoken by the sound of my dad cleaning the floors and cursing our dog. The dog was fine, my dad was not.