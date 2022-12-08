Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What Should I Do?
Ask Pandas9 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What Should I Do?

Damon JonesDamon Jones
Community member
So my friend in class is constantly getting harassed by the teacher, first, it started by calling Chris (my friend) names and making fun of his defective arm. Then it turned into tripping him "accidentally" in class but not in front of any teachers or staff. Only me and my other classmates saw it but no one seemed to care except me, but I couldn't do anything, the teacher was so scary, and I could barely defend myself! Anyway, last month I forgot my pencil case in class and went to get it but what I saw was shocking. The teacher who harasses Chris was trying to touch him, I was completely shocked I didn't notice I dropped my bag on the ground which made the teacher notice me. He held me by my neck and threatened me not to tell anyone or he'll do worse for both of us. And now the harassment is more frequent.

I'm completely clueless and scared, what should I do?

