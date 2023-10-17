I would like to know your opinion. No repeat answers, otherwise, go crazy.

#1 Not knowing how to apologise afterwards when you (inevitably) lose your s**t. We all lose our tempers, parents are no different and parenting is notoriously stressful, but what matters is what we do afterwards, and that we work to make sure we avoid our triggers. My kids know not to bother me for 5 minutes after I get in the door, for example. This is a great help to me so I can be a good mum. I can't do that if I'm feeling icky in my wet raincoat, struggling with shopping and need a wee.

#2 Trying to be your kid’s friend instead of their parent. Don’t worry about being cool, worry about raising your goddam kid right

#3 Giving into a child's every whim, it creates an entitled a*****e. Never disciplining a child's bad behavior.

#4 Using physical force. Emotional violence ain't cool either.

#5 When you can't talk to them about everyday things e.g. having to lie about how your day at school was, being unable to tell them about mental health problems etc. Kids should be able to express how they're feeling without fear of being scolded or judged. Parents are there to listen and guide us through life, not to judge and critique everything we do.

#6 When nothing is good enough. Fourteen year old taking college classes and you only got a 89%? Basically, you're screwed. Nothing is satisfactory, and everything could have been better. I feel like this is a major flaw in my dad's parenting style. I LOVE my dad, but this drives me crazy.

#7 Keep having children because you 'LOVE' having a baby, but have no idea to control your children when they get older and neglect them for the baby.

#8 Gaslighting. Forgetfulness is one thing, but if the gaslighting is constant, then its a 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

#9 When I go out to any place and I see someone's kids running around, climbing chairs and tables, bothering other customers, and just generally being uncontrollable while the parent just goes about ordering their food or whatever like their child isn't ruining other people's day.

#10 Teasing. Constantly laughing at, insulting, humiliating, and verballing tormenting your child "as a joke."

#11 Usually the kid screams you're a bad parent, if empirical evidence is anything to go by.

#12 The parent themself screaming it

#13 Personally, I think it's a balance of of many of the things already said, summarised as, 'Not treating your child like a human being'.



My mammy was my best friend when she needed to be, and a mother when she needed to be.



My father installed a solid work ethic (work hard and do your best, but don't let people take advantage), and sense of responsibility for my actions and belongings. He tried teaching me about consequences but I could never quite grasp it until it was too late.



I think love can sometimes be a barrier in parenting (both when it's too much and when it's not enough). Knowing when to temper love in favour of being reasonable or doing the right thing is a valuable skill. My parents love me and didn't want me to become an in-patient at a mental health facility (they were still very bad places back then), but they knew it was the right thing to do. Had they not tempered their love, I would probably be in prison or the ground.



A bad parent believes that they are a parent to a child. A good parent sees a young human that needs guidance, and struggles with balancing all of the thing that are involved in being a parent.

#14 - trying to start a fight. there are multiple times where i try to make a discussion with my parents and they start screaming at me. i just wanna have a nice level headed discussion and they start screaming at me if i don't immediately agree with them.



- never being able to apologize. not only are you being a piece of cráp to your kids, they also will grow lack the skills to apologize as well, which is a skill everyone needs. sometimes i struggle with apologizing but ive gotten over it for the most part.



- too many restrictions. yes, there are rules for a reason, but also your kids are supposed to feel a little freedom sometimes. and also parents with a lot of restrictions raise very sneaky children. take me, for example. i probs wouldn't even be on bp if it weren't for my need to rebel against my parents.

#15 Conditional love. Or a reminder that your love is unconstitutional, and you should be greatful.

#16 When ur parents constantly want the best for you, but it makes you upset

#17 Letting your children run amuck in the store. Its not a playground. I've had children actually run into me while I was shopping. No apology and no parent around ( or if they are near they are on their phone).

#18 When a parent trades their parental rights for a carton of cigarettes while they are in jail.

#19 Forcing religion on your kid.

Genital mutilations.

Not vaccinating.

#20 Not correcting your rude and naughty little child. Pretending you don't notice.

#24 Your oldest daughter isn’t responsible for taking care of the younger ones, doing the house work or bearing the emotional responsibility of a family.

Overdressing your daughters and don’t allowing them to get dirty they are kids not porcelain dolls.

Sexualising and body shaming your babies for example shirts with slogans like “Does this diaper make my butt look big?” “Look up your daughters.” “My daddy says no dating till 35.” Just disgusting.

#25 Your kids curse (especially if in public) and/or are disrespectful to authority figures (especially teachers, and when said authority figure is being reasonable and is in the right) just to look "cool". Poor etiquette in general.

