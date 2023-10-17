I would like to know your opinion. No repeat answers, otherwise,  go crazy.

#1

Not knowing how to apologise afterwards when you (inevitably) lose your s**t. We all lose our tempers, parents are no different and parenting is notoriously stressful, but what matters is what we do afterwards, and that we work to make sure we avoid our triggers. My kids know not to bother me for 5 minutes after I get in the door, for example. This is a great help to me so I can be a good mum. I can't do that if I'm feeling icky in my wet raincoat, struggling with shopping and need a wee.

cerinamroth
#2

Trying to be your kid’s friend instead of their parent. Don’t worry about being cool, worry about raising your goddam kid right

polar bear panda
pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago

I understand what you mean but I sorta disagree too, my dad for example, raised me really well, made sure to teach me, take me to school, help me on whatever I need but he was also a friend too, he knew that sometimes I just needed someone to chat with as a friend, but thats just my opinion

2points
#3

Giving into a child's every whim, it creates an entitled a*****e. Never disciplining a child's bad behavior.

Xenon
inviriarayne
Echo
Echo
Community Member
7 hours ago

Yep. My parents were belt-to-the-butt on my and my brother for EVERYTHING but my two little sisters are NEVER, EVER punished. EVER. They have my parents wrapped around their little fingers, and they get everything they want.

0points
#4

Using physical force. Emotional violence ain't cool either.

Surenu
#5

When you can't talk to them about everyday things e.g. having to lie about how your day at school was, being unable to tell them about mental health problems etc. Kids should be able to express how they're feeling without fear of being scolded or judged. Parents are there to listen and guide us through life, not to judge and critique everything we do.

Hannah
gigabit
Smiley!
Smiley!
Community Member
6 hours ago

"You're not DEPRESSED, you've got food in your belly and a roof over your head, what's there to be depressed about?!" -My mom

3points
#6

When nothing is good enough. Fourteen year old taking college classes and you only got a 89%? Basically, you're screwed. Nothing is satisfactory, and everything could have been better. I feel like this is a major flaw in my dad's parenting style. I LOVE my dad, but this drives me crazy.

Echo
adamzad
Adam Zad
Adam Zad
Community Member
3 hours ago

My father was like that. I could do a school project that had 50 components. I did 49 of them 100% perfectly and the last one 90%. I'd proudly show it to my dad and the FIRST thing he'd comment on was the 10% that could have been better.

1point
#7

Keep having children because you 'LOVE' having a baby, but have no idea to control your children when they get older and neglect them for the baby.

Red Reilly
#8

Gaslighting. Forgetfulness is one thing, but if the gaslighting is constant, then its a 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

TheElementalGod️️
#9

When I go out to any place and I see someone's kids running around, climbing chairs and tables, bothering other customers, and just generally being uncontrollable while the parent just goes about ordering their food or whatever like their child isn't ruining other people's day.

Samantha Mannion
inviriarayne
Echo
Echo
Community Member
6 hours ago

Ugh, yes. I don't go out to eat, really, but I've been once or twice with a family who's kids I babysit. I swear, every time I go, there is some random family who DESTROYS their table (and sometimes other people's tables, too). One time, some kids squirted out all the condiment packets. I felt so bad for the workers that would have to clean it that I went and fixed as much of the mess as possible as soon as the family left. A-holes.

1point
#10

Teasing. Constantly laughing at, insulting, humiliating, and verballing tormenting your child "as a joke."

Richard Graham
#11

Usually the kid screams you're a bad parent, if empirical evidence is anything to go by.

VonBlade
npadavis
TheElementalGod️️
TheElementalGod️️
Community Member
7 hours ago

Not really, sometimes children can overreact to minor things, like only being allowed to have to have so much ice cream.

2points
#12

The parent themself screaming it

Marinasongs1432
didiri1337
Deedee
Deedee
Community Member
6 hours ago

Disagree, they are clearly invested and trying to be better. it's the parents who think they can do no wrong and think they have raised perfect little angels that we should worry about.

0points
#13

Personally, I think it's a balance of of many of the things already said, summarised as, 'Not treating your child like a human being'.

My mammy was my best friend when she needed to be, and a mother when she needed to be.

My father installed a solid work ethic (work hard and do your best, but don't let people take advantage), and sense of responsibility for my actions and belongings. He tried teaching me about consequences but I could never quite grasp it until it was too late.

I think love can sometimes be a barrier in parenting (both when it's too much and when it's not enough). Knowing when to temper love in favour of being reasonable or doing the right thing is a valuable skill. My parents love me and didn't want me to become an in-patient at a mental health facility (they were still very bad places back then), but they knew it was the right thing to do. Had they not tempered their love, I would probably be in prison or the ground.

A bad parent believes that they are a parent to a child. A good parent sees a young human that needs guidance, and struggles with balancing all of the thing that are involved in being a parent.

Donkey boi
#14

- trying to start a fight. there are multiple times where i try to make a discussion with my parents and they start screaming at me. i just wanna have a nice level headed discussion and they start screaming at me if i don't immediately agree with them.

- never being able to apologize. not only are you being a piece of cráp to your kids, they also will grow lack the skills to apologize as well, which is a skill everyone needs. sometimes i struggle with apologizing but ive gotten over it for the most part.

- too many restrictions. yes, there are rules for a reason, but also your kids are supposed to feel a little freedom sometimes. and also parents with a lot of restrictions raise very sneaky children. take me, for example. i probs wouldn't even be on bp if it weren't for my need to rebel against my parents.

shanila.pheonix_
#15

Conditional love. Or a reminder that your love is unconstitutional, and you should be greatful.

Richie_The_Frog
#16

When ur parents constantly want the best for you, but it makes you upset

Andrei Marentette
#17

Letting your children run amuck in the store. Its not a playground. I've had children actually run into me while I was shopping. No apology and no parent around ( or if they are near they are on their phone).

Sara Runyon
#18

When a parent trades their parental rights for a carton of cigarettes while they are in jail.

Sara Runyon
#19

Forcing religion on your kid.
Genital mutilations.
Not vaccinating.

Panda Boi
#20

Not correcting your rude and naughty little child. Pretending you don't notice.

Ese
#24

Your oldest daughter isn’t responsible for taking care of the younger ones, doing the house work or bearing the emotional responsibility of a family.
Overdressing your daughters and don’t allowing them to get dirty they are kids not porcelain dolls.
Sexualising and body shaming your babies for example shirts with slogans like “Does this diaper make my butt look big?” “Look up your daughters.” “My daddy says no dating till 35.” Just disgusting.

Jutta Plötz
#25

Your kids curse (especially if in public) and/or are disrespectful to authority figures (especially teachers, and when said authority figure is being reasonable and is in the right) just to look "cool". Poor etiquette in general.

DeoManus Argentem
#26

Conditional love. Or a reminder that your love is unconstitutional, and you should be grateful.

Richie_The_Frog
#27

Conditional love. Or a reminder that your love is unconstitutional, and you should be grateful.

Richie_The_Frog
pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
10 hours ago

Wow that got posted 3 times, BP is not ok today lol

5points
