I watched Walt Disneys Dumbo the flying Elephant a couple days ago. I really loved that Movie as a Kid. But now I hate it, when I realized the animal abusing of the Elephants. I could reallyy feel my hate welling up, when that mouse is giving the director the idea about a new trick for the elephants to perform. Just wanted to screw his head off. And I so wanted to punch every clown there. Especially when they were celebrating the perfomance and brainstorming about to make a better show.